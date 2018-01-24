A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck on Tuesday evening in Tsawwassen, B.C.

Delta police say it was a hit and run.

They say the middle-aged woman was walking across a crosswalk at the 5500 block of 12th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. PT when she was hit.

"Witnesses relayed that a Ford Ranger pickup truck, possibly dark green in colour, struck the woman," said Cris Leykauf, public affairs coordinator for Delta Police.

"The driver initially stopped but then allegedly drove around the woman and fled the scene," said Leykauf.

Police shut down traffic in both directions near the scene Tuesday evening to investigate.

They say they are speaking with witnesses and gathering video evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-9411 or make an anonymous call through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.