RCMP are investigating a dramatic series of hit-and-run collisions throughout the Okanagan Monday involving a stolen pickup truck that ultimately led to the "dynamic arrest of a suspect."

Police said at around 6:30 a.m. PT, RCMP began receiving numerous calls from the public about an erratic and dangerous driver.

The driver of a white Ford F-150 truck was allegedly involved in and fled from a rollover collision along Highway 97 near Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country, before continuing on to Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood.

Calls then continued to pour in with people reporting a string of hit-and-run collisions, according to police.

Off-duty officer allegedly assaulted

Eventually, police said the driver was arrested by an off-duty police officer near Gerstmar Road.

"He witnessed the driver of that suspect vehicle commit an offence," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

"The suspect driver eventually stopped ... and fled from his vehicle. The off-duty RCMP officer identified himself ... and a struggle ensued, during which the officer was allegedly assaulted."

Police confirmed the truck was stolen from Armstrong, B.C.

"The criminal investigation remains in its early stages, as police prepare to conduct at least a dozen interviews with both witnesses and victims," said O'Donaghey.

He said although the suspect is in custody, police have yet to identify him.

Once identified, police say he could face several charges.