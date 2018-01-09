Kamloops RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run that left a 21-year-old man dead on Sunday.

At 9 p.m. on Jan. 7, RCMP officers were called to the Highway 1 interchange on the Coquihalla Highway after receiving reports of a body lying on the road.

Police said the man was dressed all in black, it was nighttime and there was no light on the highway. Police believe it is possible the driver of the vehicle did not know they hit a person and thought the impact was from hitting an animal.

Kamloops RCMP would like to speak with anyone who was driving in that area on Sunday night and who thought they hit something, or have damage to their vehicle.