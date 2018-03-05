A 68-year-old man has been hospitalized in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Burnaby on Sunday night.

The pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Gilley Avenue and Beresford Street just before 9 p.m. The vehicle had been driving southbound on Gilley Avenue and didn't stop after hitting the man, according to police.

RCMP say the vehicle is likely red with damage to its front.

A statement said investigators are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam video from the area around that time.

Those with information are asked to call RCMP at 604-646-9999 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. Online tips should quote file number 18-9448.