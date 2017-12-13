Hillary Clinton took on sexism in Washington and cheered this week's surprise victory for Democrats in Alabama as she spoke to a sold-out crowd in Vancouver.

The former U.S. secretary of state told an audience of more than 5,000 people at the Vancouver Convention Centre on Wednesday that she was feeling more optimistic about her country's future after the victory of Democrat Doug Jones in solidly-Republican Alabama the night before.

"As an American I'm concerned, but after last night, maybe a tiny bit less," she said.

Clinton was in town to promote her new memoir, What Happened, which details her experience running for president in the 2016 election, as well as the aftermath of her unexpected loss.

Tonight, Alabama voters elected a senator who'll make them proud.



And if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can -- and must -- compete everywhere.



Onward! — @HillaryClinton

She said the defeat of Republican Roy Moore, who faces multiple sexual misconduct allegations, should serve as evidence that America is starting to hold Donald Trump and his White House accountable. The Republican candidate was endorsed by Trump and backed by the president's former advisor, Steve Bannon.

"People seem to be turning against the Trump philosophy and ideology," she added. "So it's a good sign, but it's by no means the end of the story."

Getting sexism out of politics

Clinton also squarely addressed the sexual harassment and assault scandals swirling around Washington.

"The only way we'll get sexism out of politics is to get more women into politics," she said.

"I cheered when PM @JustinTrudeau appointed the first gender equal cabinet... the only way to get sexism out of politics is to get more women into politics" -@HillaryClinton in Vancouver #whathappened — @Brianne_Kent

In the days following her loss to Trump, Clinton said she drank her fair share of Chardonnay and was sometimes tempted to pull the covers over her head and go back to sleep.

Now, she isn't afraid to take shots at the president.

"I read a lot — especially mystery stories. I like those because the bad guy usually gets it in the end," she said.

Writing the book about her loss was often painful, she said, but it ended up being cathartic.

Saw Hillary Clinton on her book tour, in Vancouver Canada today, she’s a very powerful speaker, what I brought away from her is, she loves America wholeheartedly, will always fight for everyone’s rights, and wont stop..I liked her very much 🇨🇦🇺🇸 — @BarbaraFujii2

Carla Holowaychuk attended the talk and said she was inspired by Clinton's ability to face obstacles head on.

"She's overcome so many challenges, to keep going, and her persistence is amazing," said Holowaychuk.

Vancouver was the final stop on Clinton's 15-city tour.

With files from The Canadian Press