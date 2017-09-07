A man is in hospital after a drive-by shooting on Highway 1 in Surrey late Wednesday night.

Surrey RCMP said the man was shot in his SUV while driving eastbound on the highway just before 10:30 p.m.

Police said he managed to drive himself to a nearby exit, stopping near 176 Street and 96 Avenue before first responders took him to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Insp. Manly Burleigh with Surrey RCMP said they're still looking for a suspect vehicle.

"Just another case of shooting that puts the public at risk, but in this case fortunately no one else got hurt," said Burleigh. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

"The vehicle we're looking for is a dark-coloured 4-door Acura, to the best of my knowledge," he said. "Fortunately no one else got hurt."

Burleigh said the attacker and victim were known to each other and the public is not at risk.

Officers had Highway 1 shut down westbound near 200 Street for several hours overnight as they gathered evidence.