Skip to Main Content
Highway reopens in both directions after police incident near Port Mann Bridge

Notifications

Highway reopens in both directions after police incident near Port Mann Bridge

In a statement, Surrey RCMP said the bridge was closed due to a police incident.

The incident forced the closure of the highway westbound near 160 Street

CBC News ·
Surrey RCMP say there is no estimated time for the Port Mann Bridge to reopen. (CBC)

Highway 1 near the Port Mann Bridge has reopened in both directions after a police incident late Tuesday.

In a release, Surrey RCMP said the bridge was closed in both directions. DriveBC later tweeted around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday that the bridge had reopened.

DriveBC said the road was closed around 9:30 p.m. PT and advised drivers to use an alternative route.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us