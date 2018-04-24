Highway reopens in both directions after police incident near Port Mann Bridge

Highway 1 near the Port Mann Bridge has reopened in both directions after a police incident late Tuesday.

In a release, Surrey RCMP said the bridge was closed in both directions. DriveBC later tweeted around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday that the bridge had reopened.

DriveBC said the road was closed around 9:30 p.m. PT and advised drivers to use an alternative route.

OPEN - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> WB 160th St to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PortMannBridge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PortMannBridge</a> after earlier police incident. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SurreyBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SurreyBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LangleyBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LangleyBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coquitlam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Coquitlam</a> —@DriveBC