Highway 1 has been closed in both directions between Salmon Arm and Sicamous, B.C. due to a mudslide.

The road was shut down five kilometres east of Canoe around 9 p.m. on Monday.

Drive BC said there is no estimated time of reopening and that an assessment is in progress.

A detour is available via Highways 97B and 97A.

An update is expected at 6:00 a.m. PT.