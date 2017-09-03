Drive B.C. says one lane in both directions has opened on Highway 99 after the roadway was completely closed for two hours on Sunday north of Squamish.

The roadway was closed after a vehicle caught fire and the blaze spread to nearby trees.

UPDATE - #BCHwy99 is OPEN near Daisy Lake, to single lane traffic. Highway may close again on short notice depending on fire activity — @DriveBC

There is no information about any injuries related to the fire.

Drive BC says Highway 99 was closed Sunday afternoon for several hours after a fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. PT Sunday. (Fish Chang/Twitter)

The B.C. Wildfire Service sent a crew to assess the fire, located where Daisy Lake Road connects to Highway 99.

Drive BC says the roadway could be closed again depending on the fire's activity.