Drive BC says Highway 99 near Squamish is fully reopened after the roadway was completely closed for two hours when a vehicle caught fire and the blaze spread to nearby trees.

UPDATE - #BCHwy99 #SeatoSky is fully OPEN near Daisy Lake, expect delays due to congestion — @DriveBC

There is no information about any injuries related to the fire.

Drive BC says Highway 99 was closed Sunday afternoon for several hours after a fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. PT Sunday. (Fish Chang/Twitter)

The B.C. Wildfire Service sent a crew to assess the fire, located where Daisy Lake Road connects to Highway 99.