The northbound left lane of Highway 99 has reopened at 152 Street, nearly a day after a truck crashed into the overpass in Surrey B.C.

On Monday, RCMP Staff Sgt. Mike Ingles said the truck was "clearly" over height when it clipped the pass heading north.

The red semi, right, clipped the overpass on Monday as it was heading northbound. (Gary Hanney)

Engineers and Ministry of Transportation officials were on scene assessing the stability of the overpass, with crews working through the night to clear debris from the highway.

The overpass is still closed in both directions, as is the highway's right northbound lane.

Drive BC says the next update is expected at 7 a.m. PT.