Highway 99 is closed northbound after an incident at the 152 Street overpass on Monday.

Traffic is being diverted at 16 Avenue. The overpass is also closed in both directions.

UPDATE - #BCHwy99 remains CLOSED NB due to vehicle incident at 152nd St. overpass. The overpass is CLOSED in both directions. All Northbound traffic on #BCHwy99 is being diverted at 16th Ave. Please see: https://t.co/4xh6CUZaRM #SurreyBC — @DriveBC

Drive BC says the estimated time of re-opening for one lane is between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Another update is expected at 4 p.m.