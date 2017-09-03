Drive B.C. says Highway 99 is closed in both directions north of Squamish, B.C., after a vehicle caught fire, which appears to have spread to trees nearby.

#BCHwy99 CLOSED near Daisy Lake Rd due to Forest fire. Assessment in progress — @DriveBC

There is no information about any injuries related to the fire.

Drive BC says Highway 99 will be closed for at least 4 hours after the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. PT Sunday. (Fish Chang/Twitter)

The B.C. Wildfire Service says it is sending a crew to assess the fire, located where Daisy Lake Road connects to Highway 99.

Meanwhile motorists are being asked to find an alternate route. Drive BC says the closure will last for at least four hours.