The driver of a Volkswagen that went the wrong way down B.C.'s Highway 99 before a multi-vehicle crash last weekend has now died.

The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed the 26-year-old man's death on Thursday morning.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision just south of the Highway 17 overpass in Delta, B.C. just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

RCMP say witnesses reported that an older, grey Volkswagen Golf collided head-on with a northbound, grey Toyota RAV 4.

A third vehicle, a grey Honda Pilot, was also involved in the crash.

The Volkswagen driver, who is from Vancouver, was initially taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota RAV 4 was injured, but the extent of their injuries are unknown. A 19-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries.

All were taken by ambulance to local area hospitals.

The driver and passenger of the Honda Pilot both suffered minor injuries. They were treated and released at the scene.

On Tuesday, RCMP said they wouldn't be releasing further information on injuries as the crash is still under investigation.

RCMP have asked witnesses to contact Deas Island Traffic Services at 778-290-2400 and refer to file number 2018-949.