Avalanche closes Hwy 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet
No estimated time of reopening, DriveBC says
An avalanche has closed Highway 99 in both directions between Mount Currie and Lillooet, B.C..
DriveBC posted the update just after 5:30 a.m. PT on Friday.
The agency said there's no detour and no estimated time of reopening.
Mount Currie is located just east of Pemberton.
Another update is expected at 9 a.m.
REMINDER - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy99?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy99</a> CLOSED in both directions between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MountCurrie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MountCurrie</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lillooet?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lillooet</a> because of an avalanche. Estimated time of opening is not available. Assessment in progress. Next update 9:00 AM.<a href="https://t.co/BLbLH3GVcY">https://t.co/BLbLH3GVcY</a>—@DriveBC