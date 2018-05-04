Skip to Main Content
Avalanche closes Hwy 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet

Notifications

Avalanche closes Hwy 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet

DriveBC says there's no detour and no estimated time of reopening.

No estimated time of reopening, DriveBC says

CBC News ·
Traffic won't be getting through Highway 99 between Mount Currie and Lillooet after an avalanche on Friday morning. (Submitted by Sandy Dunphy)

An avalanche has closed Highway 99 in both directions between Mount Currie and Lillooet, B.C..

DriveBC posted the update just after 5:30 a.m. PT on Friday.

The agency said there's no detour and no estimated time of reopening.

Mount Currie is located just east of Pemberton.

Another update is expected at 9 a.m.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us