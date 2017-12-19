Traffic came to a stop along a major Okanagan artery Tuesday morning as a crash closed Highway 97 both directions between Summerland and Penticton, B.C.

Drive B.C. reports the crash happened four kilometres south of Summerland during the morning commute.

Currently, there is no estimated time of reopening and no detour available.

Meanwhile, a travel advisory is in place for Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector, between Kelowna and Merritt as the forecast calls for heavy snow into the evening.

Snow piling up on #Hwy3 - #Hope to #Princeton. 20cm and counting at Allison Pass. Stay tuned to our weather forecasts at https://t.co/fHbdT6U2Fu. #BCstorm #DriveBC pic.twitter.com/woRe2zSK12 — @ECCCWeatherBC

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Central Okanagan, Okanagan Connector and Kootenay Pass, while a snowfall warning is in place for the North and South Okanagan.

Up to 40 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on high elevation highways, including the Coquihalla Highway, by Wednesday morning.

Drivers are being warned to expect hazardous road conditions.