2 killed in separate Highway 97 crashes south of Prince George

Two people have been killed and at least one other injured in separate crashes on Highway 97 south of Prince George, B.C.

One collision happened Friday and the other Monday morning, about 65 kilometres apart.

The first crash involved a car and a pickup about 20 kilometres south of Prince George. The vehicles crashed into each other near the area where the highway meets Damms Road.

RCMP said one person died and another was taken to hospital in critical condition. A cause hasn't been determined, but "the roads were covered in ice and packed snow at the time of the crash," police said in a statement.

Yet another fatal crash in as many days on Highway 97 south of Prince George, BC. This one involves 2 logging trucks, head-on. <a href="https://t.co/dttXRMLIOh">https://t.co/dttXRMLIOh</a> —@wilfundal

On Monday, a logging truck and a chip truck crashed head on south of Hixon, near Dunkley Lumber, at 8:19 a.m. PT.

RCMP said one person died at the scene. Officers said it wasn't clear what led to that collision, either, but touched again on winter driving.

"We do live in an area where the weather conditions can change drastically, and rapidly. You can go from nice, bare, dry roads, to finding yourself in a snow storm and roads becoming slippery," said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

The highway was closed in both directions for hours Monday as police investigated, but has since reopened.

With files from Wil Fundal