Highway 3 west of Grand Forks, B.C., near Greenwood, has partially reopened after a mudslide.

DriveBC made the announcement about the closure around midday Friday.

UPDATE - #BCHwy3 **OPEN** in both directions to single lane alternating traffic 5 km east of #GreenwoodBC https://t.co/l6GveWyxVk pic.twitter.com/S5XPSwaVI1 — @DriveBC

A surge of wet and muddy debris rolled across the road Thursday night.

Cars had been getting around the slide by using Phoenix Road near the Phoenix Mountain Ski Aria. However, trucks are not allowed on the road.

Trucks have the option of crossing into the United States west of the slide at Osoyoos or east at the Danville border crossing to detour around the affected area.

There is no word on when Highway 3 will be fully reopened.

With files from Bob Keating