The mother of a woman killed in a crash on Highway 3 Monday afternoon is pleading for the suspect driver to turn himself in.

35-year-old Danielle "Deedee" Charlton was killed Monday afternoon in a dramatic crash about 10 kilometres east of Hope.

The driver of the SUV Charlton was in, is accused of fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

"What would I say to him? What were you thinking leaving my daughter to die on the road by herself?" said Lori Deschene, Charlton's mother.

"He should just turn himself in ... Do the right thing."

Deschene said her daughter had 4 children and was loved by her friends and family.

"Everybody liked her, she seemed to get along with just about everybody, she has lots of friends," she said.

A female passenger was killed when an SUV crashed into a highway maintenance vehicle on Highway 3 east of Hope on Monday. (Ozia Tube)

Suspect still on the run

The crash shut down the highway for several hours Monday afternoon.

A couple of hundred vehicles and their occupants were left stranded in an area with no cell service after the crash.

RCMP are still looking for a suspect in the collision, who is accused of stealing a bystander's truck and fleeing in the direction of Hope.

The suspect is described as wearing a white and red motorcycle-style jacket and tan shorts. He is around 5 feet, 9 inches tall and had short, dark hair.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

With files from Tina Lovgreen and Bethany Lindsay