​The province says four new webcams are up and running and six new bus shelters have been installed along Highway 16 to help improve safety for those taking the route.

The government said the new highway cameras complement three new webcam views that were activated on the highway in Smithers over the summer.

The webcams are meant to increase the safety and visibility of pedestrians and motorists along the road, also known as the Highway of Tears.

It's part of a $5 million plan to improve safety along the 800-kilometre stretch of highway, where dozens of women are believed to have disappeared over the past several decades.