A portion of Highway 16 will be closed all of Wednesday night and could remain that way well into Thursday morning.

DriveBC says the avalanche risk has forced the closure of more than 90 kilometres of road beginning 13 kilometres east of Prince Rupert and ending 35 kilometres west of Terrace.

The closure is expected to last until 10 a.m. PT Thursday.

The highway information service is also warning drivers on Highway 16 from Prince George to Smithers about low visibility conditions due to snowfall. It's advising against unnecessary travel on the highway.

Parts of B.C.'s Interior have been hit hard by snowfall over the last few days and snow removal has been a challenge in some cases.

Environment Canada had winter storm and snowfall warnings in effect Wednesday evening for vast swaths of B.C.

