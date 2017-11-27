Highway 1 is now fully open between Hope and Bridal Falls, B.C.

Three slides on Thursday morning brought an estimated 17-thousand cubic metres of sludge on to the highway about 120 kilometres east of Vancouver, trapping two transport trucks and a vehicle, but no one was hurt.

Earlier Monday, the Ministry of Transportation said two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane had been open, but an eastbound lane also remained closed as workers continued removing debris from alongside the highway and rebuilding road shoulders.

#BCHwy1 is now open in both directions from Bridal Falls to #HopeBC #Chilliwackbc — @DriveBC

Debris was five metres deep in some areas and heavy equipment such as excavators, dump trucks, front-end loaders and a bulldozer were used to clear away the mess.

The Ministry of Transportation said that single lane closures may be put in place in the coming weeks to complete any remaining work.