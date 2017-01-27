A fatal accident on Highway 1 — which has caused traffic delays — is being investigated by Surrey RCMP.

According to Inspector Rob Anderson, the accident involved two vehicles at 176th Street late Friday afternoon.

Two other people were taken to hospital.

The cause of the crash and the identity of the victim have not been named.

Highway 1 westbound was still closed at the ramp to Highway 15 as of 7 p.m. PT, and there is no estimate as to when it will be reopened.

The RCMP's Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is investigating.