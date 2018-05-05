Closed in both directions: Highway 1 from Revelstoke, B.C. to Golden, due to mudslide

DriveBC says Highway 1 is closed between Revelstoke, B.C. and Golden due to a mudslide.

CLOSED - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Revelstoke?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Revelstoke</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Golden?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Golden</a> because of mudslide. No detour available. See:<a href="https://t.co/4CxBS2Cp50">https://t.co/4CxBS2Cp50</a> —@DriveBC

The agency says there are no detours and has not said where the mudslide occurred along the route.

It says Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden, a distance of 148 km, is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. PT Sunday.