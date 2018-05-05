Skip to Main Content
Closed in both directions: Highway 1 from Revelstoke, B.C. to Golden, due to mudslide

DriveBC says Highway 1 is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. PT Sunday.

Highway 1 about 46 kilometres outside of Revelstoke, B.C. is empty of vehicles after a mudslide closed the roadway between Revelstoke and Golden. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

DriveBC says Highway 1 is closed between Revelstoke, B.C. and Golden due to a mudslide.

The agency says there are no detours and has not said where the mudslide occurred along the route.

It says Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden, a distance of 148 km, is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. PT Sunday.

