New
Closed in both directions: Highway 1 from Revelstoke, B.C. to Golden, due to mudslide
DriveBC says Highway 1 is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. PT Sunday.
DriveBC says says Highway 1 is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. PT Sunday
DriveBC says Highway 1 is closed between Revelstoke, B.C. and Golden due to a mudslide.
CLOSED - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Revelstoke?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Revelstoke</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Golden?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Golden</a> because of mudslide. No detour available. See:<a href="https://t.co/4CxBS2Cp50">https://t.co/4CxBS2Cp50</a>—@DriveBC
The agency says there are no detours and has not said where the mudslide occurred along the route.
It says Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden, a distance of 148 km, is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. PT Sunday.