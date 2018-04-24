Highway 1 closed in both directions near Port Mann Bridge
No estimated time for the route to re-open.
Police say the Port Mann Bridge is closed in both directions Tuesday night.
In a release, Surrey RCMP said the bridge would be closed due to a police incident. There was no estimated time for the route to re-open.
DriveBC first tweeted about the road closure around 9:30 p.m. PT and advised drivers to use an alternate route.
CLOSED - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> WB police incident on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PortMannBridge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PortMannBridge</a>. The highway is closed from 160th St to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PortMannBridge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PortMannBridge</a>. Use alternate route <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SurreyBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SurreyBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coquitlam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Coquitlam</a>—@DriveBC
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RiderAlert?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RiderAlert</a> 555 Carvolth detour has now cleared. 555 Loughed is now detouring via Golden Ears Bridge - no service at 156 street (police incident) ^LA—@TransLink