Highway 1 closed in both directions near Port Mann Bridge

In a release, Surrey RCMP said the bridge would be closed due to a police incident. There was no estimated time for the route to re-open.

Police say the Port Mann Bridge is closed in both directions Tuesday night.

DriveBC first tweeted about the road closure around 9:30 p.m. PT and advised drivers to use an alternate route.

 

