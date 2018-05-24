Skip to Main Content
Highway 1 closed eastbound after crash in Langley

The westbound left lane is also shut down and drivers are being told to expect heavy delays.

Westbound traffic down to single lane

Traffic was at a standstill just before 8 p.m. on Thursday after the crash. (Drive BC)

Highway 1 has been shut down eastbound in Langley after a serious crash on Thursday evening.

Drive BC says the road was closed just east of 232nd Street around 7:30 p.m.

An air ambulance has been dispatched to the scene.

