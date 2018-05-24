Highway 1 closed eastbound after crash in Langley
The westbound left lane is also shut down and drivers are being told to expect heavy delays.
Westbound traffic down to single lane
Highway 1 has been shut down eastbound in Langley after a serious crash on Thursday evening.
Drive BC says the road was closed just east of 232nd Street around 7:30 p.m.
An air ambulance has been dispatched to the scene.
<a href="https://twitter.com/NEWS1130Traffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NEWS1130Traffic</a> Hwy 1 East Bound after 232 closed right now after accident. Helicopter just landing <a href="https://t.co/iBLB58367D">pic.twitter.com/iBLB58367D</a>—@Sidhu_Ravi