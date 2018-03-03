Drivers headed east of Chilliwack on Highway 1 Saturday afternoon should expect delays.
According to DriveBC, the highway is closed eastbound near Bridal Falls because of a vehicle collision.
Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 9, which is down to one lane due to construction.
The road is expected to open again at 1:00 p.m. but drivers can expect heavy delays and congestion in the area.
#BCHwy1 - vehicle incident EB east of the #BridalFalls off-ramp has both EB lanes closed. Assessment in progress, crews are on scene. #Popkum—
@DriveBC