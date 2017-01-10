A wind storm is blowing across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, causing power outages in a number of communities.

As of 6:15 p.m. PT, there are significant power outages in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Oak Bay, Victoria, Saanich, Central Saanich, North Saanich, Metchosin and Saturna Island, impacting over 15,000 customers.

Wind warnings are in effect for the #FraserValley, #Whistler and the #HoweSound area tonight. Be prepared: https://t.co/oUaiUEEThA pic.twitter.com/OqMYidAMlM — @bchydro

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for the Fraser Valley and Gulf Islands, with winds of up to 90 km/h easing overnight.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," Environment Canada warned in a statement.