High-speed boats seized in cross-border drug smuggling operation

A Saanich man has been arrested after he was allegedly caught transferring large bales of illegal drugs from one high-speed boat to another in the waters between B.C. and Washington state.

William Milton Barnes was arrested as the result of a six-month long cross-border drug smuggling investigation carried out by RCMP and U.S. authorities.

After his arrest, police said they searched his home and found 55 kilograms of cocaine, 45 kilograms of crystal meth, one kilogram of heroin, 15 firearms, high capacity magazines and $150,000 in cash. Two high-speed vessels were also seized.

The alleged transfer of drugs, which came from California and were destined for Canada, took place just south of the San Juan Islands. Police would not comment on any links to organized crime but said the drugs involved would be worth millions of dollars on the street.

"I would say when there are quantities of this nature, we are naturally inclined to believe there is an organized crime group that's behind it," said RCMP Chief Superintendent Keith Finn on Wednesday morning at RCMP Headquarters in Surrey.

Barns is now facing 11 charges including possession and importation of illegal drugs, possession of illegal handguns and large capacity magazines and possession of cash linked to the proceeds of crime.

During the operation U.S. authorities also arrested and charged Washington state resident Gary Horton, An additional 35 kilograms of cocaine and 37 kilograms of crystal meth was also seized following Horton's arrest and he has since pleaded guilty to drug smuggling charges.

Along with members of the RCMP's federal Serious Organized Crime unit, the U.S. Coast Guard, Homeland Security and U.S. customs officials worked together to crack the case.

The case was part of the joint Canada-U.S. Shiprider program, a marine program which has law enforcement agents on both sides of the border working together on the same boats.