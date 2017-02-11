Some of Canada's best high school debaters — including four Vancouver students — are heading to Argentina to verbally battle their way to championship status.

Vancouver's Adam Miller, Andrew Yun, Trenton Sewell, and Luciano Kwon are among those representing team Canada at the Pan-American Debating Championships taking place in Buenos Aires from Feb.13 to 20.

The thing I love about debate is that I'm a really argumentative person... - Debater Adam Miller

Andrew Yun started debating in Grade 7 and even though he said his first couple of speeches were very hard, debate has helped with every aspect of his life.

"Why would a 16-year-old high school student in British Columbia think about the best way to alleviate poverty worldwide? I just love the fact that I get exposed to all these different ideas, positions and perspectives from around the world," he said.

Adam Miller also said he liked debate for the opportunity to gain insight and knowledge about many different topics, but he admitted it was fun to get pugnacious.

"The thing I love about debate is that I'm a really argumentative person anyway so it's like a way I can express that in an environment where people enjoy arguing," he said.

Students Adam Miller (left) and Andrew Yun (right) face off in a practice debate. (Jake Costello/CBC)

For debate team coach Tracey-Ann Lee, these championships are an excellent opportunity for her students. It's also a way to gauge where the team stands with regard to other international teams and could help them prepare for the world championships set for this summer in Bali, Indonesia.

Her big tip for debators? Keep it light.

"When you're speaking for 28 minutes, it's actually a really good thing to have a sense of humour. No one really wants to hear really serious debating for 28 minutes."

With files from The Early Edition

