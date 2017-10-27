A 17-year-old has turned himself in to police after a hit-and-run that injured two other teenagers outside a Surrey high school Thursday afternoon.

Surveillance video taken from the scene in a parking lot behind L.A. Matheson Secondary School shows several young men approaching a parked pickup truck and then getting into an altercation with its driver, according to Mounties.

Two 19-year-old men were run over by the truck as its driver allegedly fled the scene at about 5:20 p.m. One was significantly injured but is expected to survive, while the other suffered only minor injuries.

The alleged driver called police and turned himself in a couple of hours after the incident.

"At this time, no charges have been laid," RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann said in a news release.

"It appears a minor confrontation escalated into a serious incident. The general public was not at risk. If you witnessed this event and haven't spoken to police, investigators would like to speak to you."

A soccer game had just ended at the school at the time of the fight, according to school officials. None of those involved were students at L.A. Matheson.

"It's certainly disturbing to see it so close to the students and parents and staff who were there at the game, but these things can happen anywhere, I guess," Surrey School District spokesperson Doug Strachan said.

None of the teens involved knew each other before the incident, according to investigators. The truck involved in the hit and run has been seized by police.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

With files from Tanya Fletcher