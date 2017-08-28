A public warning has been issued for a high-risk sex offender who has been released from prison and plans to live in the Vancouver area.

Brendan Dominic Billy was released from prison on Monday after serving a full 15-year sentence for break and entering and committing sexual assaults on two elderly women near Squamish, B.C. in 2001.

Billy is considered a high risk for violence and sexual reoffending, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.

As part of Billy's release, he is not allowed to be at places where seniors are likely to gather or live, have any alcohol, drugs, knives or other weapons, must tell anyone he has a close or intimate relationship with of his criminal record and has a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Billy is 43 years old, five foot seven, 180 pounds, with short, spiky dark hair and the name "Lorna" tattoed on his neck.

If you see Billy violating the terms of his release, you're asked to call 911.