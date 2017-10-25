Vancouver Police are warning the public that convicted sex offender James Ernest Armbruster is currently residing in a Vancouver halfway house.

Armbruster received a 28 year, 11 month sentence for convictions of sexual assault with a weapon, breaking and entering, and robbery.

He has been granted a one chance statutory release.

The conditions of his release include not consuming, purchasing, or possessing alcohol or drugs, and reporting all friendships, sexual relationships and intimate relationships with women.

Armbruster, 55, is five feet nine inches tall, weighs 82 kilograms, and has brown short hair and brown eyes. He also has partial amputations on the fingers on his right hand.

Anyone who witnesses Armbruster in violation of any of his conditions is asked to contact police.