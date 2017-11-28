A convicted federal sex offender with a history of abusing children has moved into a Vancouver halfway house, and police are asking the public to report any violations of his release from prison.

Kristjon Otto Olson, 35, is out on statutory release, but an assessment from Correctional Services of Canada suggests he is at a very high risk of reoffending, according to a police statement.

Those most at risk include children and teenagers of both genders, including strangers, acquaintances, intimate partners and the general public, police say.

Olson's convictions are for sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, publishing and attempting to publish child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He is described as Indigenous, five feet eight inches tall and 200 pounds, with a stocky build, short, light brown hair, and brown eyes.

Olson is bound by several conditions, and police are asking anyone who seem him in violation to call 911 immediately.

Those conditions specify that Olson must: