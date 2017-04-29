New Westminster police have arrested a high-risk offender just one day after it issued a public warning that he had recently moved to the city.

Jared Edward Harris was taken into custody on Friday on charges of committing an indecent act and two counts of failure to comply with his court-ordered conditions.

A day prior, police issued a warning about Harris after learning he had moved into a local transition house.

"Given his multiple convictions for breaching court ordered conditions, we believed that Mr. Harris was a high risk to reoffend," said Sgt. Jeff Scott, a media relations officer, in a statement.

Harris has an extensive criminal record, which includes breaking and entering, assault with a weapon and sexual-related offences against minors, police said.

He was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison in 2013 for unlawfully being in a house in Delta, B.C., and for invitation to sexual touching involving two children.

During his latest run-in with the law, police say employees at a store in the 400 block of Columbia Street in New Westminster allegedly saw Harris walking around masturbating on April 23.

Police say the employees notified authorities after hearing about the public warning.

Harris remains in police custody and is scheduled for a court appearance on May 1.