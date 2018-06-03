Hey hikers! It's not T-shirt weather on North Shore trails, warns rescue group

T-shirt weather may have arrived in the Lower Mainland, but a local search and rescue group is warning hikers that's not the case on much of the North Shore mountains.

Curtis Jones, a volunteer with North Shore Rescue, said warmer weather over the last few weeks has prompted hundreds of hikers to seek outdoor adventure.

But Jones said he's come across several hikers in the last few days who were woefully unprepared for the snowy, icy conditions that remain on many popular trails.

"It would not be an understatement to say that pool of potential search and rescue customers was expansive," Jones wrote in a recent blog post on the organization's website.

Running shoes and shorts are no match for icy snow on trails like St. Mark's Summit on Vancouver's North Shore, Jones warned.

Jones said the misunderstanding about local hiking conditions is compounded by "the social media effect," with people posting pictures of trails in perfect summer conditions.

"This, unfortunately, is highly and unintentionally misleading," he said.

Jones is encouraging those who do go out to the mountains to be prepared for local conditions.

His other tips include: