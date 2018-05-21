Good girls! Okanagan dogs honoured for protecting owner after crash

Mathew Smith describes his loyal pooches, Lady and Ruth, as top dogs.

The yellow lab-border collie mixes were honoured for heroism by pet food company Purina on Monday for protecting Smith after a terrible rollover crash in April 2017.

"They're pretty loyal," Smith told Radio West host Sarah Penton. "I think they knew I was in trouble."

He said he was driving his truck on Westside Road north of Kelowna, B.C., at the time of the incident.

Smith, of Killeney Beach, a small community north of the Okanagan city, doesn't remember much about the crash itself, but credits Lady and Ruth for staying with him, keeping him warm on the chilly night and then eventually going for help.

According to Mathew's wife, Lara Smith, Mathew broke almost all of his ribs, broke his collarbones, lacerated his liver and suffered a brain injury.

She says it's believed he tried to go for help after the crash but collapsed and may have spent two-and-a-half to three hours passed out near his truck, which rolled down an embankment.

The dogs weren't injured and never left his side, Lara Smith said. They huddled together with him for hours to keep him warm.

Then, they attracted the attention of a stranger who followed them to the crash scene and then called 911.

"The only reason … the guy who found him was able to find him was because the dogs brought him back," Lara Smith said.

Mathew Smith says his recovery is going well. He is regaining his cognitive function and expects to be able to walk again.

Lara Smith (left) and Mathew Smith credit their dogs for saving Mathew's life. (Purina Canada/YouTube)

"Coming along. I'm feeling good," he said.

Lady and Ruth, in addition to being inducted to the Purina Animal Hall of fame, are getting extra snuggles and treats for their efforts, the Smiths say.

Listen to the full story:

An Okanagan man is crediting his loyal pooches, Lady and Ruth, for saving him after a terrible rollover crash last year. On Monday, the Purina pet food company honoured the dogs with an award. 7:01

With files from CBC Radio One's Radio West