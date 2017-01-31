A trio of Prince George men have started a company with a simple idea: take a pow-wow style hand drum, install some synths and start playing.

"It's a synth drum, yes," said Oro Barton, one of the founders of Innovative Instrument Labs (IIL).

Barton is a musician and electronics instructor at the College of New Caledonia and has been creating experimental instruments for years.

Under the stage-name Pg909, he plays music with a variety of modified devices ranging from old radios to a Mr. Spell educational toy.

The idea of electrifying a hand drum came to him while working with students at Nusdeh Yoh elementary school in Prince George.

"They did amazing programs with making lights so they would light up and tell stories," he said. "I think that's where the idea of having electronic drums came from."

It was cemented in his head while speaking with fellow musicians at the Casse-Tete experimental music festival, an annual event he helps organize.

"We have access to world-class, amazing musicians that were actually asking for and talking about new kinds of instruments. So we kind of put these ideas together."

He joined forces with an old friend and fellow music enthusiast Brett Fletcher to form IIL and recruited one his former students, Justin Pius, to be the chief technology officer.

After a few months of tinkering, they are ready to start testing the design by opening it up to the public. They are holding a series of workshops at Prince George's MakerLab in which people sign up to make their own drums, which help refine their ultimate design.

Ultimately, they have two goals: professional-grade instruments sold in stores and open-source kits for people to create their own.

"Most people that play the drum get a thrill out of it and we'll just keep putting [it] into people's hand," said Fletcher.

To hear the drum in action, click on the audio labeled 'Here's what it sounds like when you put a Korg synth in a deerskin drum'.

