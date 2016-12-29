The Interior Health Authority (IHA) says it has immunized more than 350 people after a case of hepatitis A was confirmed last week in Clearwater, B.C.

A public health alert was issued Dec. 23 after an employee at the local Dairy Queen was found to have the virus while they handled food and drinks over an eight-day period earlier in December.

IHA said it has immunized 336 people in Clearwater, 23 people in Kamloops and one person in Williams Lake as of Dec. 27.

Restaurant cleaned, employees vaccinated

In a previous release, IHA says there's a low, but definite, risk to those patrons who may have eaten at the restaurant between Dec. 8 to 11 and Dec.15 to 18, 2016.

Since the case was confirmed, two Environmental Health Officers from the health authority have visited the fast food restaurant and found it has undergone a thorough cleaning in the areas were food is prepared as well as all common areas in the restaurant that could have been contaminated.

The employee who was confirmed to have hepatitis A is not currently working at the restaurant and the health authority has found there is no ongoing source of infection.

All other employees have been vaccinated to prevent further spread of the virus.

Clinics still being offered

Hepatitis A can be spread through close contact with an infected person or through contaminated food that has been handled by that person.

Symptoms can include abdominal cramping, jaundice and fevers, which can show up 15 to 50 days after exposure.

The vaccine can prevent the disease, but only if it's given within two weeks of when a person was exposed to the virus.

The end of the effective vaccination window for this case is Jan. 1, 2017.

The IHA is offering two more immunization clinics in Clearwater — one on Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT and again on Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT.

People who are not able to make it to the clinics, but are concerned they may have been exposed to the virus, can visit their area emergency department to be immunized.

For a full list of contamination dates and when vaccination clinics will be held, visit Interior Health's website.