The B.C. government will now allow anyone living with chronic hepatitis C to access treatment, even in its early stages.

"In years past, a hepatitis C diagnosis was a stressful and lifelong struggle," said health minister Adrian Dix in a statement.

"I'm pleased to share that, as of today, anyone in B.C. living with this now-curable virus will have a choice of several treatment options — all of which are fully funded under PharmaCare."

The government announced Tuesday that Vosevi, a new drug to treat hepatitis C approved by the national Common Drug Review in January 2018, will be available for British Columbians via PharmaCare.

It comes a week after the Ontario government announced a similar measure, saying they were able to expand because of newer, minimally invasive drugs, with very high cure rates.

In 2017, 2,657 British Columbians received treatment for chronic hepatitis C through PharmaCare, but an estimated 73,000 people in the province have the virus.

