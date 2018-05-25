Abbotsford teacher faces sex assault, exploitation charges

Police say a 50-year-old teacher in Abbotsford is facing sexual assault and exploitation charges.

The Abbotsford Police Department says Henry Kang, a resident of the city, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

Police say he taught at Robert Bateman and W.J. Mouat secondary schools.

The APD said it launched an investigation into an allegation of sexual assault in January.

In a news release, police said there are — so far — two victims who were youths at the time of the incidents. Police are asking other victims to come forward.

Kang is expected to appear in court in June.