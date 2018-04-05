Henrik-to-Daniel OT goal wins emotional last game for Canucks' Sedins

Henrik Sedin. Daniel Sedin. Goal.

What, you thought it would end some other way?

The Vancouver Canucks won 4-3 in overtime against the Arizona Coyotes Thursday night thanks to a goal manufactured by team legends Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

Fellow Swede Alex Edler also notched an assist, which turned the brothers' last game on home ice into a hard-earned win.

Henrik to Daniel. OT-winner. Magical. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThankYouSedins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThankYouSedins</a> <a href="https://t.co/cN6MJA9iVq">pic.twitter.com/cN6MJA9iVq</a> —@NHL

On Thursday, fans, teammates and competitors paid tribute to the twin brothers who are retiring at the end of this season, their 17th with the team.

It was an emotional way to cap off their tenure, which saw them grow into fan favourites and beloved contributors to the Vancouver community.

Before the game, Daniel did not predict he would tear up at the end of the game as he and his brother waved goodbye to the crowd at Rogers Arena.

"No matter how we react, I think deep inside it's going to be great."

Daniel Sedin, left, from Sweden, and his brother Henrik hold up their jerseys after being selected 2nd and 3rd overall by the Vancouver Canucks on June 26, 1999. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Even though it's the last at home, Henrik doubted there would be much diverting from the pre-game routine the two have carved out over the last 17 seasons.

He'd pick up Daniel on the way to the rink and drive the usual route. Then ease into the evening by watching some of the East Coast games with a few Swedish teammates before heading to the pre-game meeting.

Once on ice, however, Henrik admitted things would be anything but normal.

Congrats on a great career to the Sedins. Two of the best play makers to ever play the game! All the best in retirement. —@Bmarch63

"Tonight, I don't know if I'm going to watch the jumbotron," said Henrik. "Maybe I'll look at the ice and talk to my teammates more."

Earlier Thursday morning, the twins got a sneak preview of what to expect in in the tribute video department.

Instead of the usual pre-game video session, head coach Travis Green screened a retrospective of the brothers for the entire team — partly to honour them and partly to remind younger players that the superstar twins weren't always so super, especially in the early days of their career.

Vancouver City Hall will be lit up tonight in alternating blue and yellow in recognition of Canucks veterans, Daniel and Henrik Sedins’, final home game. <a href="https://t.co/cGaAHzUxdF">pic.twitter.com/cGaAHzUxdF</a> —@CityofVancouver

"It wasn't all speed and skill. There were a lot of dirty plays and it was a different kind of hockey back then," said Green. .

"These two as young players had to persevere through some tough hockey and tough lessons. And to see what they've become ... it's a really good lesson for our players."

The Sedin's parents, Tommy and Tora, and two older brothers, Peter and Stefan, flew in to be a part of the celebration and a social media campaign asked all fans in attendance to stand and give the twins the "Viking clap" in the third period.

Gutted I’m not in Vancouver to watch their final home game tonight. Thank you for all the great memories. <a href="https://twitter.com/Canucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Canucks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThankYouSedins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThankYouSedins</a> <a href="https://t.co/WBQEvFhRhE">pic.twitter.com/WBQEvFhRhE</a> —@sincy12

Former teammate Trevor Linden, who is president of hockey operations for the Vancouver Canucks, says that the pair will leave a void in the organization.

"We'll never see this type of duo again. We're just so lucky to have been able to enjoy them for so long and we get one more night tonight," Linden said.

Outside Rogers Arena, fans expressed what the brothers meant to them, writing heartfelt messages on a special tribute wall hours before the game.

Lots of <a href="https://twitter.com/Canucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Canucks</a> fans already emotional ahead of tonight's game. Final match for the Sedins and people are leaving their thank you messages. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sedins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sedins</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canucks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHockey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHockey</a> <a href="https://t.co/W8xqD85RkQ">pic.twitter.com/W8xqD85RkQ</a> —@anitabathe

As well, Vancouver city hall flashed Swedish blue and yellow in honour of the evening.

The Sedin twins will play the final game of their careers Saturday night in Edmonton.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThankYouSedins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThankYouSedins</a> for stickhandling us through 18 glorious years in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vancouver?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vancouver</a>, both on and off the ice! 🏒 <br><br>Tonight, they play their last home game for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Canucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Canucks</a>. Heading to the game? Remember, you can pre-purchase a return Compass ticket to avoid the line-ups! ^at <a href="https://t.co/VPZSvSJ78y">pic.twitter.com/VPZSvSJ78y</a> —@TransLink

With files from Karin Larsen