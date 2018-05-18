Help arrives as threat of flooding rises again in B.C.

More than 300 Canadian Armed Forces members are on their way to help B.C. communities overwhelmed by floodwaters as they brace themselves for a second round of flooding in the coming days.

The Canadian Armed Forces says staff from Joint Task Force Pacific and personnel from the 3rd Canadian Division based in Edmonton were to establish themselves in Vernon yesterday, before being deployed to areas affected by flooding, including Grand Forks.

More help is on the way. Approx 175 <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadianArmy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadianArmy</a> soldiers are traveling from Edmonton, Alberta to Vernon, BC to help respond to the floods.<br>In times of trouble, we stick together.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OpLENTUS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OpLENTUS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCFloods?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCFloods</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2018Freshet?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2018Freshet</a> <a href="https://t.co/icTBUsxcnf">pic.twitter.com/icTBUsxcnf</a> —@CFOperations

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement saying as much as 40 millimetres of rain could fall by late Saturday in the Boundary area, which has already been ravaged by flooding. Rivers are expected to peak over the weekend, bringing a second round of flooding to many communities hit last week.

Across the province, about 4,500 people have been forced out of their homes, while 7,000 residents have been placed on evacuation alert as the threat of flooding rises.

Chris Marsh of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary said while water levels in the Granby, Kettle and West Kettle rivers had ebbed since a major flood last week, the Kettle River rose 20 to 22 centimetres today and all three are dangerously high.

School and highway closures

Meanwhile the Kootenay Lake School District has decided there will be no schools open in the Salmo area today because of an evacuation alert issued for the area yesterday.

A mudslide also stopped traffic in Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 after a large debris flow came down on the highway last night about 30 kilometres west of Creston.

A geotechnical assessment is planned for Friday morning. In the meantime there is a detour available via the Kootenay lake ferry which takes about 2½ hours. Check DriveBC for updates.

A mudslide closed Highway 3 in the Kootenay Pass on Thursday. (@TranBC_WestKoot/Twitter)

The City of Merritt has issued an evacuation order for the Bedford Apartments on Garcia street where a rise in groundwater along in some of the units along with sewage backup has created unsanitary living conditions.

The apartments have not been affected by overland flooding. Conditions for the Nicola River remain unchanged. No other evacuations are being contemplated in the area.