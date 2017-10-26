BC Hydro says hundreds of customers in northeastern B.C. could be without electricity until late Thursday or Friday morning, following a record-breaking snowfall that brought down power lines.

Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Chetwynd were the hardest hit when the storm dumped as much as 55 centimetres of snow on some regions Wednesday, but BC Hydro says its crews have worked through the night and are still on the job trying to get the lights back on.

In northwestern B.C., conditions remain soggy following a storm earlier this week that dumped nearly 200 millimetres of rain in certain areas, swelling waterways and forcing the evacuation of the New Remo area west of Terrace.

The evacuation order was rescinded Wednesday but the River Forecast Centre is maintaining a flood warning for the Kitimat, Kemano and Little Wedeene rivers, as well as Hirsch Creek and other rivers and creeks in the Kitimat, Terrace, Kemano and surrounding areas.