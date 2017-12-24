A white Christmas is in the forecast for west and north Vancouver Island and Environment Canada is warning commuters to travel cautiously to their holiday destinations

White or green Christmas? Weather shapes up for yuletide holiday

A pacific frontal system moving onto Vancouver Island today has combined with cold arctic air along the B.C. coast, which is creating the snowfall conditions.

The snow is expected to begin in earnest in the morning and ease to flurries or showers by evening. Strong southeasterly winds could also cause blowing snow.

Environment Canada says more than 10 centimetres of snow is possible, particularly for inland areas.

Communities along the immediate coast of west Vancouver Island can expect lesser snowfall accumulations and the snow to be mixed with rain at times

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some locations. Drivers may have sudden reduced visibility during heavy snowfall.

The province requires passenger vehicles to be equipped with winter tires between Oct. 1 and March 31 while travelling on almost all highways outside the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island.