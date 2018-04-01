Skip to Main Content
Heavy snow expected on Coquihalla Highway Sunday night

Notifications

New

Heavy snow expected on Coquihalla Highway Sunday night

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of heavy snowfall on a 121-kilometre stretch of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, and on a 134-kilometre section of Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton

Environment Canada issues special weather statement

CBC News ·
Winter tire rules ended April 1 in some parts of B.C. Environment Canada warns that hazardous driving conditions are possible in the mountains. (DriveBC.ca)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement alerting drivers of heavy snowfall on a 121-kilometre stretch of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, and on Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

A low pressure system moving across southern B.C. is expected to bring heavy bands of snow Sunday night with amounts varying considerably between locations.

The statement did not predict snowfall amounts.

The agency warns that driving conditions in the mountains could become hazardous. April 1 is the date winter snow tire rules end. The rule requires drivers using most provincial highways to have winter tires on their vehicles between Oct. 1 and March 31.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us