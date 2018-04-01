Heavy snow expected on Coquihalla Highway Sunday night

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement alerting drivers of heavy snowfall on a 121-kilometre stretch of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, and on Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

A low pressure system moving across southern B.C. is expected to bring heavy bands of snow Sunday night with amounts varying considerably between locations.

The statement did not predict snowfall amounts.

The agency warns that driving conditions in the mountains could become hazardous. April 1 is the date winter snow tire rules end. The rule requires drivers using most provincial highways to have winter tires on their vehicles between Oct. 1 and March 31.