Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island residents will need a good pair of rain boots today as heavy rainfall is expected to hit most of the South Coast.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning Sunday morning for Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island. Metro Vancouver and Vancouver's North Shore could see 60 to 90 millimetres of rain by Monday.

On Vancouver Island, 100 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada is warning drivers that low-lying roads could be flooded and to watch for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Snow too

For areas of higher elevation, such as the Port Alberni Summit on Highway 4, there is the possibility of snow.

Heavy snowfall is also expected on the Sea to Sky Highway all day Sunday.

Approximately 20 centimetres is expected to hit the area north of Brandywine towards Whistler, according to Environment Canada.

Ministry of Transportation rules require all vehicles on the Sea to Sky Highway to be equipped with winter tires.

Up-to-date road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.