Eastern Vancouver Island is under a flood watch after heavy rains continue to fall in the area.

The watch, issued by the River Forecast Centre, covers Campbell River, Courtenay, Comox and Parksville.

Meanwhile residents throughout Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island will experience continued soggy conditions as Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for many areas.

Metro Vancouver and Vancouver's North Shore could see 60 to 90 millimetres of rain by Monday.

Heavy #Rain anticipated to impact the #LowerMainland within the next 24 hours. @MainroadLM crews will be patrolling for flooding problems on all #BCHwys until event passes roadways are clear. Please report any concerns to our 24hr hotline @NEWS1130Traffic @AM730Traffic — @MainroadLM

On Vancouver Island, 100 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada is warning drivers that low-lying roads could be flooded and to watch for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Snow too

Highway 99 was closed Sunday night north of Pemberton to five kilometres south of Lillooeet due to elevated avalanche risk.

The closure will remain in place at least until Monday morning.

#BCHwy99 overnight closure 18km north of Pemberton to 5 km south of Lillooeet due to elevated avalanche risk. Next update 8:00 am Monday, January 29th. — @DriveBC

For other areas of higher elevation, there are also snowfall warnings.

Environment Canada says up to 30 centimetres of snow could fall on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

Heavy snowfall is also expected on the Sea to Sky Highway.

Approximately 20 centimetres is expected to hit the area north of Brandywine towards Whistler, according to Environment Canada.

Ministry of Transportation rules require all vehicles on the Sea to Sky Highway to be equipped with winter tires.

Up-to-date road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.