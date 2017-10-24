Heavy rains are triggering slides, power outages and road closures in northwestern B.C.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for Haida Gwaii, the North Coast and inland sections, including Terrace, Kitimat, and Stewart.

In B.C.'s northeast, a snowfall warning is in effect for Fort Nelson and the North Peace.

The City of Prince Rupert has issued a flood advisory, warning of extreme rain and "higher than average tides."

In Haida Gwaii, a tree and rockslide east of the village of Queen Charlotte knocked out power and reduced the highway to single lane alternating traffic.

On Monday, Kitimat Village Road was closed due to flooding, cancelling the school bus run.

The road has been reopened, but some detours remain in effect due to minor flooding.

In Stewart, a downed hydro pole knocked out power to homes and businesses, including the chlorination plant and the fire hall.

In Port Edward, a dozen homes and businesses are without power due to a mud or snow slide.