Westbound commuters should expect major delays after a fuel spill on Highway 1 blocked multiple lanes Monday afternoon.

Drive B.C. says the spill occurred near the Brunette Avenue ramp.

It was warning commuters to expect heavy delays between Brunette Avenue in Coquitlam all the way to Gagliardi Way in Burnaby while crews worked to clean the spill.

Shortly after 3 p.m. PT., the westbound lanes were reopened to traffic.

Burnaby RCMP says the material spilled is some type of fuel but could not specify further.